Police Deny Targeting Journalists Injured During Madaraka Day Celebrations In Homa Bay

The National Police Service (NPS) has denied claims that journalists were deliberately targeted during the Madaraka Day celebrations held at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay on June 1, 2025.

Several journalists were injured at the stadium’s entrance as they tried to access the venue to cover the 62nd Madaraka Day event. Among those injured were Royal Media Services journalist Ephantus Maina, Nation Media Group’s Mable Achieng’, and two others from Standard Media Group.

Reports also indicated that unidentified individuals took advantage of the chaos to steal phones and other valuables from the media crew.

In a statement issued on Monday, the police said the incident occurred during an attempt by groups of youths to force their way into the stadium, prompting security officers to take action.

“There was significant pushing and shoving by groups of youths attempting to force entry into the stadium. This compelled security officers at the presidential entrance to act appropriately to prevent unlawful intrusion,” the police said.

“Unfortunately, some members of the press were caught in the ensuing melee, resulting in injuries to several journalists,” the statement added.

The NPS acknowledged the concerns raised by the Media Council of Kenya and various media houses and reiterated its commitment to working with the media in a respectful and professional manner.