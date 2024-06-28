Police Deployed to MP Waluke’s Rural Home After Attempted Arson 

More police officers were deployed to the rural home of Sirisia Member of Parliament John Waluke after a group attacked it and tried to set it on fire in Bungoma County.

This was linked to anti-tax protests that took place in the country.

Waluke was not at home when the incident happened on Wednesday morning.

A guard at the home told police unknown number of people had raided the home and attacked it.

The group poured petrol around the compound and tried to burn the home.

The watchman however screamed for help prompting the suspected arsonists to escape.

Police arrived at the scene minutes later and announced they recovered a plastic bottle that the group used in carrying the petrol for their mission.

A green rope, and a hat were recovered from the scene, police said.

No arrest has been made so far.

Tension remained high in the area amid fears of more planned attacks.

The home of the MP is among dozens that were targeted for their support of the Finance Bill 2024.

This stretched police services in the country. Several homes of Members of Parliament were attacked and vandalized in response to their move to vote for the bill.

The MPs are now counting losses following the unprecedented incidents which are set to change politics and governance in the country. Some of the leaders are now contemplating their next political moves.

President William Ruto later declined to sign the bill leaving the MPs with an egg on their faces.

This followed persistent protests from Kenyans who opposed the proposed taxes.

At least 15 people were killed in the protests and Parliament invaded in the chaos. Property was also destroyed and looted in several parts of the country.