Police Detain Four Drug Mules in Kitengela, Recover 143 Pellets of Cocaine in Packets of Juice

Police are investigating the origin of cocaine that was seized from four mules in an operation in Kitengela town, Kajiado County.

Four foreigners believed to be Tanzanians were arrested and dozens of pellets suspected to be cocaine recovered from their house.

In an operation conducted at Beckvike homes in Kitengela, Kajiado County, a total of 143 pellets containing the highly addictive substance were recovered by Anti Narcotics detectives.

The pellets were stashed in empty packets of fruit juice, police said.

A further search led to the recovery of digital weighing machines, $ 245 USD, Sh26,100, Tsh11,000, Indian Rupees and mobile phones.

Also recovered in the Wednesday 3 am raid were identification documents belonging to the suspects.

This comes amid concerns of increased seizure of drugs in the country and other parts, which originate in Nairobi.

Kenyan security teams say they are investigating the source of narcotics being flown to India.

At least three Kenyans have been arrested with drugs which include cocaine and heroin valued over Sh30 million after landing in India in the past week alone.

Officials said all the reported cases are being investigated to establish the source of the narcotics.

For example, on Monday, August 28, an Indian national who was allegedly attempting to smuggle a consignment of narcotics worth Sh20 million (Rs 44 crore) from Nairobi was intercepted at Kozhikode airport in Kerala, India.

The 27-year-old was intercepted by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), carrying 3.5 kilograms of cocaine and 1.3 kilograms of heroin.

A kilo of cocaine can fetch at least Sh5 million in Kenya.

The value varies depending on the country. The drugs were found hidden in shoes, jars, and purses strapped under his luggage, the local media said.

This is the latest string of incidents to happen in recent days putting officials at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on the spot.

