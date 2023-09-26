Police Detain Two Found with Explosive-making Materials in Isiolo

Multi agency teams are questioning two people who were found with explosive-making materials along the Isiolo-Moyale highway.

The team manning a roadblock at Merti junction along the Moyale-Isiolo highway seized explosives and arrested the two suspects on Monday.

Police said the vehicle they were traveling in which was intercepted was enroute to Kom in Isiolo.

It is not clear what they wanted the materials for but they said they were taking to a gold mine site.

The two however did not have permits to allow the transportation and possession of the materials.

There are fears such materials can end up in the wrong hands and cause harm. There are gold deposits in the area and some miners use the explosives in mining the same.

Police said they recovered 50 detonators six rolls of detonating code of 250 meters each and 10 cartons of explogel explosives of 25 kilograms each.

Police also found a six-kilogram gas cylinder, solar battery, nine bags of hydrated lime of 25 kilograms each and three sacks of black substance suspected to be carbonate.

Four sacks of white crystals all suspected to be explosives were also found on the two.

The two who included a woman will be charged with illegally being in possession of the explosive materials.

The route is usually regarded a dangerous one as it is used by terror recruiters to get their targets. It is also used for drug and human trafficking.

Multi-agency teams man the route and this has led to the recovery of many contraband goods.

Police said they intend to increase the number of road checks on the route.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...