Police disperse protesters demanding justice for death of Albert Ojwang

Police used tear gas canisters to disperse a group of protesters who had attempted to march on Nairobi streets to protest the killing of teacher Albert Ojwang.

Ojwang died in police custody on June 7. He was tortured, assaulted and strangled by his killers.

A group of protesters gathered outside Javanjee Garden and marched through Muindi Mbingu Street, Mama Ngina Street, City Hall Way and later to Taifa Road where they were dispersed.

Police lobbed tear gas canisters at the demonstrators who escaped for their safety. The group was dispersed by anti riot police who were waiting outside National Police Service headquarters Jogoo House.

Police said they could not allow them beyond there and to Harambee Avenue where they planned to camp as Treasury CS John Mbadi planned to read his budget. The group dispersed and escaped towards Moi Avenue.

They had demanded justice for Ojwang.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority is investigating the death. So far five police officers have been suspended over the issue. At least 14 police officers have been grilled over the murder of Ojwang.

The officers include those from Nairobi’s Central Police Station and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

The group is part of among 18 that have been identified and summoned by the IPOA for questioning as part of ongoing probe into the murder.

Ojwang was killed while in police custody on June 7 after his arrest from his Homabay County home over claims of false publication.

The murder has caused uproar in the country amid calls for accountability from all concerned parties.

The police officers who handled him were summoned to the IPOA offices in Nairobi to state what they knew about the death.

They also include those based at Mawego police station in Homabay where he was booked first before being transported to Nairobi.

The officers spent the better part of Wednesday at the offices.

Some came with lawyers while others came without any legal representation.

According to insiders, some police officers claimed Ojwang was already in critical condition when he was brought into the station.

They allege that they made efforts to save his life upon realizing his deteriorating state.

Those from DCI said he was in good state when he was handed over at the station at about 9.35 pm on Saturday.

The Officer Commanding Central Police Station, Samson Taalam who is at the centre of the probe has also denied any involvement in Ojwang’s alleged torture and subsequent death.

Taalam said he was only summoned after Ojwang had already been booked into custody.

He claimed that upon arrival, he found the suspect in poor health and took the initiative to rush him to hospital.

IPOA is expected to forward its findings to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), with recommendations on whether charges should be brought against the officers involved.

Taalam, through his lawyer Felix Keaton, has expressed willingness to cooperate fully with IPOA, saying he is committed to ensuring justice is served.

Director of DCI Amin Mohammed had earlier said Talam should be the prime suspect in the saga.

Amin made the bold statement on Wednesday during a Senate grilling session on Ojwang’s killing, which has sparked public outrage.

He said investigations have established that Taalam declined to book Ojwang when he was presented at the station, raising serious questions over his conduct and possible culpability.

“It has further been confirmed that before the booking, the report office personnel called the OCS, and unfortunately, it is being said that he (Taalam) declined to book the suspect,” Amin told the Senate.

“Taalam is the Officer Commanding Central Police Station, and from the totality of things, he should be treated as the prime suspect in the matter.”

Amin said Ojwang’ was transferred from Homa Bay to Central Police Station because the alleged offence was committed in Nairobi.