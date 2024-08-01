Police Fatally Shoot Miner, Arrest 35 in Fresh Clash at Hilo Gold Mine in Marsabit

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed during a new clash in an attempt to invade a gold mine site in Hilo, Moyale, Marsabit County.

Police said they arrested 35 other illegal miners in the operation on July 30.

A group of about 1,000 forcefully entered Walkiti Gold mining site prompting an operation to repulse them.

Police responded by repulsing them as they turned rowdy and started pelting stones at the officers.

According to police, others invaded the operation camp intending to overrun it

The officers reacted and managed to repulse them leaving one Ethiopian identified as Salisa Korma Abduba, 19 dead. He was shot and killed.

At least 35 others including 21 Ethiopians were arrested in the operation.

This is the latest such drama at the site as groups attempt to invade there for a living.

The government banned mining at the site early this year over safety issues.

On July 19 two people including a police officer were shot and killed in a similar clash over the gold mining site in the same area.

The attackers stole a G3 rifle loaded with 20 bullets from the slain officer, police said.

The site is among those closed over safety issues but illegal miners keep invading there for a living.

The deceased officer was identified as constable George Mukoma of Boarder Patrol Unit and was attached to Hillo to help fight the gangs.

The other is a civilian identified as Hassan Harrow Odono.

Tension has been building up in the area over the site.

The Hillo Gold mine, situated near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in Dabel, has been a focal point for gold mining activities, attracting numerous youths seeking to earn a living through gold scavenging.

However, due to safety and security concerns, the government ordered the closure of the mine on March 14, 2024.

Despite the closure some miners continued their operations illegally, leading to this unfortunate incident, police said.

It was closed by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki in March this year after deadly clashes between communities over mining rights.

The clashes had left at least seven people dead.

Kindiki visited the area in March and ordered the closure of gold mining sites in Marsabit.

The area has been rife with armed criminals facilitating trade in narcotic drugs, while seven people including two aliens were killed this week in gang rivalries among the illegal artisan miners on site.

Most of the gold mines have been found to be unsafe. They have caused dozens of deaths.