Police Hunt for Gang After Attack, Rape of Two Varsity Students in Eldoret Town

A team of detectives is pursuing a gang of five that attacked and raped two female students in their room in Kesses, Eldoret Town, Uasin Gishu County.

The victims are students at Moi University Annex campus.

The students said they were in their room along Thika Road area within Racecourse when a gang of five broke into their rooms on Saturday September 7 night.

The gang was armed with crude weapons when they staged the raid.

According to police and the students, the gang held the victims hostage as they demanded cash and valuables from them.

There were four students in the room but two were attacked and raped.

After the ordeal, the gang robbed them of two 6 kg gas cylinders (K-gas and Afrigas), three mobile phones, an iron box, a laptop bag, a calculator and a school ID card.

The two victims were escorted to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital for treatment, police said.

Detectives visited the scene and hospital as part of the probe.

A major hunt is ongoing in the area to ensure justice. The suspects will face rape and robbery with violence charges.

The offences are serious and police hope to ensure justice for the victims.

Elsewhere along Eldoret-Nakuru highway near Rupa Mall in Eldoret town a gang raided and robbed a petrol station of 42 assorted gas cylinders.

The gang raided the Shell petrol station on Saturday night and terrorized attendants on duty before escaping with the 25 full gas cylinders of 13 kilograms and 17 cylinders of six kilograms.

The attendants said they were on duty when a group of about six men driving in a Toyota Noah registration that was not captured came to the station.

They requested water from one of the security guards who was on patrol to cool their vehicle engine.

They then grabbed and subdued the security guards forced them inside the generator room and tied them using sisal ropes on the legs and arms.

The suspects then broke into the gas cages and stole the cylinders before driving off to an unknown destination.