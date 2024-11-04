Police Hunt for Suspects in Robbery in Eastleigh House

Police are pursuing suspects linked to a violent robbery at Ushirika Tower estate in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

The drama was captured on security camera and later shared online. This drew the attention of police and Kenyans at large who demanded action.

A report was made to Starehe police station prompting an investigation. Inspector General of police Douglas Kanja said they are pursuing leads on the suspects’ whereabouts for justice.

The suspect, captured on CCTV, gained entry into the building using a hammer. Police said the assailant, believed to be a Ugandan national, accessed the sixth floor of an apartment with the assistance of a house help named Everlyne, who is also a Ugandan national.

Upon entering, the assailant grievously assaulted a 20-year-old Somali house-help named Hakimo Muhidin, with assistance from Everlyne.

Investigators said a number of valuable items were stolen during the incident, including gold jewelry, an undisclosed amount of cash in both Kenyan shillings and U.S. dollars, as well as four laptops belonging to the family.

The victim sustained serious injuries, including a broken tooth and trauma to her hand, head, and legs. The DCI further indicated that she showed signs of having been whipped, with visible marks on her back.

After receiving medical treatment, she was discharged and is currently recovering at a relative’s home, traumatized.

Authorities are also searching for the accomplice, who had joined the household just three weeks prior to the incident and managed to escape with the assailant.

At the time of the robbery, the tenant was not at home, as he was out with his children, while his wife was reportedly in India for medical treatment. A team of detectives has been formed to pursue the matter.

Those manning the border region were asked to be vigilant for any such suspects who may try to escape to Uganda.

Police say cases of violent robberies have been on the rise and that some remain unsolved.