Police Hunt Ohangla Dancer Sheila Wegesha’s Husband After She is Found Dead in Athi River

Detectives are looking for the husband of a popular Ohangla dancer Sheila Odoyo alias Sheila Wegesha after her body was discovered in her house in Athi River, Machakos County.

Police are investigating murder in the saga. However, the motive is not yet clear, the detectives said.

Jackson Bambo, 45 is wanted over the murder of Sheila in her house in Athi River on Thursday morning.

He left the house without uttering a word to their daughter who was there, police said.

Sheila had her throat slit by the said assailant.

It is suspected that Sheila, 38 was killed on Thursday morning before her body was found in bed hours later in Hill View estate.

Police said her daughter aged 18 stumbled on the lifeless body of her mother in bed before she raised an alarm.

The body which was discovered at about 1 pm Thursday May 9 lay with a pool of blood caked around it indicating she had died more than four hours earlier.

It had a deep cut in the throat, police said.

The motive of the murder is yet to be known but police said they have clues on the suspected killer. Other social media users claimed infidelity led the man to kill the woman.

The couple has been having squabbles for some time, which is believed to have boiled to the murder.

The daughter said she had prepared lunch for her mother and went to wake her up to take the same when she realized she was dead.

Police arrived at the scene and processed it before moving the body to the mortuary pending autopsy.

The couple runs a popular bar in the Umoja area, Nairobi.

Sheila is a popular Ohangla dancer. Many mourned her on social media on learning about the death.

Cases of murder linked to such claims have been on the rise amid calls on parties to solve them amicably.