Police nab female suspect, recover stolen pistol in Garissa

A ruthless masked gang’s reign of terror in Garissa has hit a wall after police smoked out a 37-year-old woman, Mumeni Nguma, linked to a violent armed robbery, and recovered a Glock 17 pistol ripped from the victim.

On the night of August 5, 2025, the victim, a licensed firearm holder, was heading home from a mosque in Bulla Buris when three masked thugs pounced.

One had an AK-47, another a pistol, the third a rungu.

A vicious blow to the head sent him crashing to the ground unconscious. When he regained consciousness moments later, his Glock 17 pistol and some cash were gone.

Investigations were swiftly initiated, and forensic trails led officers straight to the suspect’s hideout in Madogo.

Cornered and under pressure, she guided officers to her house in Bula Kartasi.

A search of the house turned up a trove of incriminating evidence, including: a Glock 17 loaded with 17 live rounds, a pistol holster, a military smoke jacket, a service-colour belt, 11 passports of different people, among other items.

The suspect was taken to custody pending arraignment, as officers close in on the rest of the gang still on the run.

Police said they are looking for more suspects in connection with the incident.