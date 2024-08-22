Police Offer Cash Prize for Arrest of Kware Serial Murder Suspect Jumaisi

Police Thursday offered a cash prize for the arrest on escaped Kware serial murder suspect Collins Jumaisi Khalusha.

It is not clear how much will be offered for information that may lead to the rearrest of the suspect but officials said a significant cash reward will be given.

“A significant cash reward will be provided to anyone with credible information leading to the suspect’s arrest,” a notice by the DCI said.

Jumaisi and 12 Eritreans escaped from Gigiri police cells on August 21 morning.

And following the developments, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said they are looking for Jumaisi and asked for public help to recapture him.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is seeking the public’s help in providing information that could assist in the re-arrest of Collins Jumaisi Khalusha.”

“He was scheduled to be charged with murder but escaped from police custody on Monday, 20/8/2024.

The suspect is from Shiru Sub-location, Shaviringa Location, Hamisi Sub-county in Vihiga County,” said the notice.

The DCI said information on the suspect’s whereabouts can be reported confidentially to the anonymous #FichuaKwaDCI hotline at 0800722203 or the police hotlines 999, 911, and 112, or to any police station in the republic.

Police have concluded the suspect and the foreigners were aided by insiders to escape.

Five of the officers on duty were arrested and presented in court on Wednesday as investigations go on.

Investigations have shown the suspects walked through the report office and escaped through a fence behind the station and were later picked up by a car towards Ruaka area.

Top police commanders including acting Inspector General of police Gilbert Masengeli, Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police Eliud Lagat and DCI boss Mohamed Amin visited the station on Tuesday.

Jumaisi admitted to killing a total of 42 women. He denied the charges in court.

Jumaisi and two others had been presented before Makadara courts to Principal Magistrate Irine Gichobi last week where the prosecution sought the court to allow them to detain the three accused persons for 21 days.

Police said they have been able to identify six people from body parts recovered from the quarry, and they are likely to charge the suspects with the murder of the victims after the six files have been perused by the DPP for further guidance.

Director of DCI Mohamed Amin said the suspect revealed he killed 42 women between 2022 and July 11, 2024, when he murdered his last victim.

Amin said the suspect said his first victim was his wife whom he strangled to death, and dismembered before dumping her remains in the dumpsite.

This was after they disagreed on how she ran down businesses he had opened for her.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to have lured, killed and disposed 42 female bodies at the dumpsite all murdered between 2022 and as recent of July 11, 2024,” said Amin.

“The suspect alleged that his first victim was his wife Imelda Judith Khalenya whom he strangled to death before dismembering her body and disposing it at the same site. From the interrogation, all his victims have been murdered in the same style.”

Amin added that Jumaisi was arrested in Kayole after officers from the DCI and the National Police Service (NPS) conducted a joint operation.