Police officer dies and another injured after backpack explosion in Oviedo

A police officer has died and another has been injured in the northern Spanish city of Oviedo after an explosive device went off at the scene of a shooting.

The blast happened when officers from Spain’s canine unit and explosives disposal unit arrived and examined a suspicious backpack following reports of a dispute between neighbours on Tuesday morning.

A woman who had been shot and the injured officer have been taken to hospital for treatment.

The suspect fled the scene and is still at large, police said.

Spanish police paid tribute to the dead officer, who has been named as Juan José, in a statement on X and said: “Our hearts are with his family, friends, colleagues and loved ones.”

Officers attended the scene early after receiving reports of an argument between neighbours and upon arriving found a woman who had sustained gunshot wounds, police spokesman Pedro Aguado said.

While searching for the suspected attacker, officers found a suspicious backpack with a flashing light and contacted both the bomb disposal unit and canine unit.

“While the package was being moved outside to ensure the safety of the residents, an explosion occurred,” Aguado added.

The explosion left a member of the canine unit dead and an officer from the bomb disposal unit seriously injured, he said.

A widespread police operation is ongoing near the scene of the explosion and officers are continuing to hunt for the suspect.

Responding to the incident, Spanish opposition leader and President of the People’s Party Alberto Núñez Feijóo said: “What happened in Oviedo is heartbreaking.

“My condolences to the family of the officer who died and my best wishes for the recovery of the one who was seriously injured.”

By BBC News