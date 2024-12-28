Police Officer Found Dead On Roadside After Merry-Making In Embu

A police officer was found dead on the roadside along Manyatta-Kianjokoma road, Embu County.

Police said the officer was discovered dead on Saturday December 28 and they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Embu North police boss Benjamin Kiprono identified the deceased as 35-year-old Collins Wafula, who was stationed at the Embu North Deputy County Commissioner (DCC) headquarters.

According to Kiprono, Wafula was last seen leaving an end-of-year party at the DCC offices.

He was reportedly heading towards Kianjokoma, where he later joined a group for drinks at Jambo Lodge.

However, his movements after that remain unclear until the time his body was found.

The officer’s lifeless body was discovered by a passer-by in the Kavutiri area, who promptly alerted the authorities.

“It is not yet clear whether this was a hit-and-run incident or if the officer was murdered elsewhere and his body dumped on the road,” said Kiprono.

The police boss urged residents with any information that could assist in uncovering the circumstances surrounding Wafula’s death to come forth to aid police investigations.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending investigations.

Meanwhile, two rifles were recovered in a police operation in Achers Post area, Samburu County.

The weapons included an Ak47 rifle and a G3 rifle. The police said they also recovered nine bullets and a separate magazine from a suspect’s house in the December 26 operation.

Police said team manning the Kalama multi-agency road block received information about an individual suspected to be having guns in Waso area.

This followed a robbery incident in which a man welding a rifle entered a shop and robbed attendants and some customers at gun point. The drama was captured on CCTV cameras at the premises.

Teams were sent to the area in search of the suspect behind the drama and guns.

The officers managed to recover the weapons but the suspected owner had escaped the house.

The weapons were collected and presented to DCI for ballistic examination.

Police want to know where the weapons have been used in crime.

A hunt on the suspect is ongoing. The area is categorized under places under multi agency operation to address cases of cattle rustling.