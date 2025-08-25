Police officer killed in accident on Kenol-Murang’a Road

A police officer on a courier escort mission was killed in an accident in Makuyu area, Muranga County.

The accident happened on Saturday August 23 at night in the Kairigoine area along the Kenol-Muranga Road.

Corporal Erick Ogutu of the Rapid Deployment Unit headquarters in Nairobi and who was on escort duties for the Wells Fargo Courier had stepped out of his vehicle as the crew attended to a courier being delivered on the roadside.

It was then that a speeding lorry hit him. The lorry veered off the main road as it raced towards Muranga Town after the driver lost its control.

The driver of the lorry stopped a few meters ahead and escaped the scene, police said.

The police officer died on the spot before his body was moved to the mortuary.

On Sunday, 11 people died in separate accidents in the country, police said.

The victims included eight pedestrians and three riders. According to the police, 14 people were seriously injured in the accidents. The victims are admitted in hospitals.

Meanwhile a police officer was injured in a confrontation with a suspected thief in Kariobangi area, Nairobi.

The officer sustained a deep cut in the mouth in the confrontation on Sunday evening, police said.

The suspect was later arrested by locals and is undergoing an interrogation.

And there was drama at Nasewa police post, Busia County when a mob stormed there demanding to be given a suspect who was held there to enable them lynch him.

The same mob had earlier arrested and escorted the suspect to the post on claims he had assaulted his kin with a panga and seriously wounded him in the hand in a domestic dispute on Sunday evening.

The move later regrouped and went back to the post demanding the suspect be handed over to them. This forced police on duty to shoot to the air to disperse the mob as they asked for reinforcement.

A reinforcement arrived from Busia police station and helped in rescuing the suspect pending investigations and arraignment. Police said no injuries were reported.