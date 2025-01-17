Police Officer Loses Arm In Narok Protest Over Sheep Deaths

A police officer lost his arm on Friday, January 17, 2024, during a confrontation with protesters along the Narok-Suswa road.

The officer, who was part of a team attempting to quell unrest, was later airlifted to Nairobi for treatment.

The protests erupted after a group of herders demanded compensation for 20 sheep killed in a road accident on January 16 in the Mitimbili area near Duka Moja trading center.

The incident involved a non-injury crash, but tensions flared when approximately 2,000 people blocked the Narok-Maai Mahiu highway at Duka Moja, paralyzing traffic.

Police from Nairegia Enkare station, led by Sub-County Police Commander Samson Thuranira, arrived at the scene to restore order.

Authorities reported that the crowd became increasingly unruly and refused to clear the road despite efforts to mediate.

“The officers tried to calm the crowd but declined hence became more unruly with continuous screams and denial to unblock the road. Officers were forced to fire ten rounds of blank and ten tear gas canisters ammunitions were spent to disperse the crowd,” police said.

Several police were also injured.

A firearm was also reported missing during the confrontation.

Meanwhile, a police officer in Tharaka Nithi County is recovering from injuries sustained during an operation to recover a stolen motorcycle.

The officer was attacked and suffered cuts on both hands while pursuing a suspect who escaped a gunshot.

According to police reports, the incident occurred at around 10:00 p.m. on January 16, 2025, in Kiareni Village, Tunyai Location.

The officer was on patrol with two colleagues when they launched the mission to recover a red motorcycle with registration number KMEQ 541L.

The motorcycle is believed to have been stolen during a robbery with violence in Kangeta, Igembe Central, Meru County, on December 25, 2024.

As the officers, accompanied by the complainant, approached the suspect’s residence, a man identified as Paul Mutegi aka Balozi ambushed them and attacked the officer.

The assailant slashed the officer’s left wrist and right palm before fleeing into nearby bushes. One of the officers fired a shot at the attacker but was unable to apprehend him.

The injured officer was rushed to St. Orsola Mission Hospital in Materi, where he is receiving treatment.

Following initial investigations, the complainant who reported the stolen motorcycle was arrested after being linked to the robbery.

Police recovered a key and the motorcycle’s registration plate from him, indicating his involvement in the crime.