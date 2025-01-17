Police Officer Loses Arm In Tharaka Nithi Motorcycle Recovery Mission

A police officer in Tharaka Nithi County is recovering from injuries sustained during an operation to recover a stolen motorcycle.

The officer was attacked and suffered cuts on both hands while pursuing a suspect who escaped a gunshot.

According to police reports, the incident occurred at around 10:00 p.m. on January 16, 2025, in Kiareni Village, Tunyai Location.

The officer was on patrol with two colleagues when they launched the mission to recover a red motorcycle with registration number KMEQ 541L.

The motorcycle is believed to have been stolen during a robbery with violence in Kangeta, Igembe Central, Meru County, on December 25, 2024.

As the officers, accompanied by the complainant, approached the suspect’s residence, a man identified as Paul Mutegi aka Balozi ambushed them and attacked the officer.

The assailant slashed the officer’s left wrist and right palm before fleeing into nearby bushes. One of the officers fired a shot at the attacker but was unable to apprehend him.

The injured officer was rushed to St. Orsola Mission Hospital in Materi, where he is receiving treatment.

Following initial investigations, the complainant who reported the stolen motorcycle was arrested after being linked to the robbery.

Police recovered a key and the motorcycle’s registration plate from him, indicating his involvement in the crime.