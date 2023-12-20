Police Officers on Leave Ordered to Resume Duties Immediately

Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome has ordered all police officers on leave to resume duties immediately.

The announcement is part of the National Police Service’s preparedness for the festive season.

“To enhance police visibility and security in the Country, we have also directed all Officers who are currently on Leave to resume duty immediately,” the IG said.

The police boss urged Kenyans to remain watchful and notify the authorities of any suspicious conduct in order to curb any possible criminal activities.

“I wish to call upon members of the public to remain vigilant even as you celebrate, and report any crime or suspicious activities, to the nearest police station or through the police hotline numbers 999, 112, 911, and 0800 722 203,” he said.

Koome also warned traffic officers against receiving bribes during the festive season and instead focus on service delivery.

“I wish to reiterate my past sentiments, that the National Police Service has no room for Corrupt Officers. My Office remains open to the Director EACC for collaboration in the fight against corruption,” he added.

“I am appealing to pedestrians, cyclists, boda boda riders, passengers, and drivers to adhere to traffic rules so that we make this festive season safe for all of us.”

He noted that this year’s traffic issue is worse by the persistent El Nino rains that are plaguing various regions and reducing visibility on the roads.

“From our data, road traffic accidents are a leading cause of injuries and fatalities, with negative financial and health implications of accidents on victims and caregivers,” he said.