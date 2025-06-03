Police probe 10 suicide incidents reported at the weekend

Detectives are investigating at least ten suicide incidents that were reported separately in parts of the country.

The majority of the victims are men, police statistics show.

The first incident was reported in Matisi, Bungoma County on June 1 where one Stephen Mlongo, 24 died by suicide by hanging himself in their kitchen.

In Navakholo, Kakamega County, one Gideon Nyongesa, 28 died by suicide in his house after setting fire on himself.

Locals rushed to the scene after seeing smoke from the house but found it locked from inside.

Nyongesa used his sofaset to set on the fire killing himself in his bedroom.

In Luanda, Vihiga County, a female juvenile was found dead in their house after a suicide mission.

The girl aged 15 is believed to have swallowed poison that caused her death, police said.

In Kakuyuni, Malindi, Kilifi County, one Nyundo Ngumbao, 79 was found dead after hanging himself in his house.

The motive of the incident is yet to be known, police said.

In Kahawa West, Nairobi, one Henry Ndika, 29 was found found dead after a suicide mission.

He had not been heard of or seen since May 27 until May 29 when his body was found on the floor. He had swallowed a poison and left a suicide note, police said.

In Tetu, Nyeri County, one Winfred Wangari Njerehu, 34 died by suicide in her house in Karurumo village.

Police said she used a piece of clothe to hang herself on a truss in their house.

In Kabarnet, Baringo County, on Cecilia Ruto, 55 died by suicide on a tree in a bush.

The incident happened in Rotumoi village in Kipkaech Sub-location within Kituro location.

The woman had left their home the previous day on May 29 and failed to return until when the body was discovered.

In Uriri, Migori County, a man was found dead in his shop after suspected suicide.

The man had not been seen at this shop for three days and locals said they were disturbed by a bad smell emanating from the structure.

Locals broke into the shop and found the body hanging on a sisal rope that was tied around his neck. The victim was identified as Julius Ndote, 25.

In Kianjokoma, Embu County, one Joshua, Njeru, 59 died by suicide by hanging himself in his store.

The motive of the incident is yet to be established.

In Kibugi area of Embu County, one Kelvin Kimanthi, 26 died by suicide by hanging himself on an avocado tree.

The motive of the incident is yet to be known.

Police said the bodies of the victims are lying in mortuaries pending autopsies and investigations.

Police say the suicide trend has been worrying and increasing as up to two cases are reported daily.

The World Health Organisation says such cases are attributed to joblessness, death, academic failures or pressures, legal difficulties and financial difficulties.

Other reasons are bullying, previous suicide attempts, history of suicide in a family, alcoholism and substance misuse, depression and bipolar disorder.