Police Raid Eldoret Dam in Which Five KCPE Candidates Died, Arrest Two

Police raided a manmade dam in Eldoret where five pupils died and seized a boat that capsized there.

The team also arrested the owner of the facility and a worker as part of the probe into the tragedy.

Police Monday went to the Amazement Park, a small man made dam along Kapsengweti stream that claimed lives of five pupils, from Arap Moi Primary School in Uasin Gishu County on October 28, 2023 and picked the boat.

Preliminary investigation suggest that the ill-fated boat was overloaded at the time of the incident, with six pupils onboard, instead of its capacity of three persons.

The proprietor of the park and the attendants were arrested and held at Tarakwa Police Station, pending arraignment.

Police said an Inquest file has been opened by DCI Ainabkoi.

Read: 5 KCPE Candidates at Arap Moi Primary Drown at Manmade Dam

The bodies which have since been identified, are lying at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary pending autopsy.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu said Sunday appropriate action will be taken once the investigation into Saturday’s boat accident is completed.

Machogu said his ministry was collaborating with the Interior Ministry to conduct “thorough and conclusive investigations into the incident.”

“Appropriate action will be taken on the basis of the findings of the investigations.”

“Teachers, parents and guardians are advised to avoid exposing learners to risky activities and environments, especially during the national examinations season,” he said.

Machogu also urged calm for those affected by the tragedy, including families, schools, and the community, saying the government will do everything possible ‘to ensure the safety of candidates across the country during the 2023 national examinations season.’

Read Also: CS Machogu Promises Action After Drowning of Five KCPE Candidates in Eldoret

He also sent condolences to the families, friends, and relatives of the deceased students.

The victims were Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) at Arap Moi Primary School in Eldoret.

Several witnesses including managers at the dam where the incident happened and the teachers at the school have recorded statements as part of the probe, police said.