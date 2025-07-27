Police recover G3 rifle with 18 bullets from suspect’s house in Maili Saba

A suspect is on the run after police raided his house and recovered a G3 rifle loaded with 18 bullets in Maili Saba area, Trans Nzoia County.

The raid on Saturday July 26 followed a tip-off that the worker at a farm illegally owned the weapon.

The weapon was later found to belong to the Kenya Police.

The team of police raided a home in Kwajirongo village, and recovered the weapon hidden between two unmounted flat doors in an unused hen coop.

The worker escaped the scene as police approached. It is not clear how the man came to own the weapon, police said adding a probe is ongoing.

Meanwhile, a policewoman was bitten and seriously injured by a dog in Got Oyaro, Rachuonyo, Homa Bay County.

The victim was in the company of a colleague in Nyangwete trading center and had approached a Chinese construction site when she was attacked by two fierce stray German Shepherd dogs.

The dogs were unattended when they approached the officers on Friday night.

One of the dogs bite the policewoman in the left knee as the other colleague fought them off.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where she was administered with anti-rabbies jab and discharged.

Police said they were looking for the owners of the dogs.

And eight people died in separate accidents reported in the country on Saturday July 26. The victims included five pedestrians and three riders, police said.

Police said 18 people were left with serious injuries. The victims included six riders, five passengers, three pedestrians, and two drivers.

Police say there is a campaign to address the menace in the country. Many families are left without dependents and servicing bills out of those injured in the accidents.

This has negatively affected families.