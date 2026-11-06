Police recover missing pistol at Kisii school after students surrender weapon

Police recovered a missing Jericho pistol at Nyabisase Senior C2 School in Nyabisia Sub-location, Masige West Location, Nyamache Sub-County, Kisii County, following an operation mounted after the firearm went missing.

The pistol, which had been issued to a police officer, was surrendered by students through the school’s principal, during a police operation conducted on Thursday evening.

The operation was led by Kisii County Police Commander Ronald Kirui.

However, the recovered pistol was handed over without its magazine and ammunition, prompting police to intensify efforts to trace the missing components and arrest those suspected to be involved.

The incident attracted the attention of Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) Chief Executive Officer David Njengere, who visited the school following the incident.

Njengere held discussions with KNEC officials, the Regional Director of Education and the Kisii County Director of Education before leaving the institution.

Police reported that calm had returned to the school, with no further incidents recorded.

Investigations and operations to recover the magazine and ammunition, as well as apprehend suspects, are ongoing.