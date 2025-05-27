Police recover private car used in alleged abduction of Juja MP Koimburi, arrest owner in Juja Town

A car that was used in the alleged kidnapping of Juja MP George Koimburi was Tuesday recovered in Juja Town, Kiambu County.

The owner of the car was also arrested in a police operation.

He is said to have been a his UDA agent in the constituency in the last elections.

The driver had altered one letter of the car registration before staging the said abduction on Sunday May 25, 2025.

This is a new twist in the saga.

Koimburi was found dumped in a coffee plantation in Kibichoi complaining he had been abducted and tortured.

Police have declared that the said abduction was staged for political gains.

The MP is admitted at the Karen Hospital in Nairobi.

He has been receiving visitors but declined to talk to police investigating the saga.

Police said they are digging further on the motive of the incident and will charge the owner of the Subaru Forester car with various charges including altering the registration numbers and abduction.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja said the abduction of Koimburi and his subsequent discovery in a coffee farm is political theatrics.

Kanja insisted that police investigation found no evidence of a kidnapping at the scene where Koimburi was found, casting doubts on a widely circulated video allegedly depicting the incident.

“Officers from Juja swiftly responded, visiting the alleged scene and thoroughly documenting the area. Upon comparing the vegetation and road dimensions at the scene with those in the video, it was established that the two did not match,” said the IG.

“During questioning, Moses Kariuki, the caretaker of the coffee farm which is owned by one Jimmy Wanjigi, stated that he had not witnessed such an incident,” he said.

The Inspector General also questioned how Koimburi’s associates knew exactly where to find him, noting that he was driven to the hospital in his own vehicle.

“They confirmed that the vehicle used to transport him, registration number KCJ 660P, belonged to Hon. George Koimburi and was driven by Frida Njeri, who was also the first responder at the alleged crime scene,” stated the police boss.

Earlier, opposition leaders led by Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka visited Koimburi at Karen Hospital, strongly rejecting suggestions that the MP staged his own abduction.

“Those who are saying that mheshimiwa abducted himself are just creating a false narrative,” said Kalonzo.

Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi added: “Kanja you can tell that story to the birds because it doesn’t make sense. Abductions in this country must stop.”

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula Tuesday called for an immediate parliamentary inquiry into the mysterious disappearance and reappearance of Koimburi, amid growing unease over the safety of lawmakers and rising national security threats.

Delivering a communication from the Chair on Tuesday afternoon, Wetang’ula confirmed that Koimburi, who was reported missing on Sunday, was later found alive in a coffee plantation under unclear circumstances and is currently hospitalized in Nairobi.

“I have this morning instructed the Chair of the Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security to liaise with the Inspector General of Police and relevant security agencies to provide preliminary findings to the House,” said the Speaker.

He added that the hospital treating the MP had reportedly denied access to all visitors, including detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), following instructions from the legislator’s family, a development that has further deepened the mystery surrounding the case.

“The facility is reportedly not allowing visitors, even officers from the DCI who were keen to establish what may have transpired,” said Wetang’ula.

He further directed members of the Security Committee to visit Koimburi in hospital and provide the House with an update on his condition.

But even as MPs seek answers, Wetang’ula cautioned against viewing the Juja legislator’s case in isolation.

He linked it to a worrying pattern of insecurity targeting elected leaders, referencing the recent fatal shooting of Kabondo Kasipul MP Ong’ondo Were.

“These cases call for a thorough, coordinated investigation. We must demand answers, not just as leaders but on behalf of all Kenyans,” he said.

He also issued a stern advisory to lawmakers and the public at large to take their personal security seriously.

“Be vigilant. Be conscious of your surroundings and the company you keep, to ensure your safety is not compromised,” he warned.

The family of the MP denied police a chance to interrogate him.

The police have so far recorded statements from five people who are deemed witnesses.