Police Reports 339 Murder Cases In Two Months As Investigations Continue

Police have recorded 339 cases between August to October.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja expressed concern over the recurring pattern of killings during this period in three years.

In 2023, 336 cases were reported, while 341 cases were recorded in 2022.

The latest incidents are currently under investigation.

In one case, the partially decomposed body of Willis Onyango Aiyeko, 52, a Wells Fargo employee, was discovered in Mungowere stream, Khwisero Sub-County.

He had been reported missing at Siaya Police Station on October 21, 2024.

His family is expected to transport the body to Nairobi from the Siaya Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary today for an autopsy. The DCI Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.

In Wajir, a body initially suspected to be that of Yusuf Hussein, the Member of County Assembly (MCA) for Dela Ward, was found floating in Lake Yahud in Wajir East Sub-County on October 20, 2024.

Hussein had been missing since September 13, 2024.

An autopsy conducted by Government Pathologist Dr. Johansen Oduor on October 21, 2024, revealed that the cause of death was a head injury caused by blunt force trauma.

However, DNA tests conducted by KEMRI and the Government Chemist did not match with the MCA’s family, leading to the conclusion that the body was not that of Hussein.

As a result, DCI Wajir has opened an inquest, while the search for Hussein continues under Makadara DCI.

In another incident in Kajiado, the body of 62-year-old lawyer James Nyaata Onchiri was found on October 22, 2024, after he was last seen with his office messenger, Erick Ondiek, at Kajiado Public Works Canteen on the evening of October 21.

CCTV footage revealed Ondiek dragging Onchiri towards a vehicle before reversing and running over him, then fleeing the scene.

A post-mortem conducted at Kajiado County Hospital indicated that Onchiri died from chest injuries caused by blunt force trauma.

Five suspects, including the bar owner and attendants, have been arrested and will be held in custody until October 28, 2024, as investigations continue.

In a separate case, the bodies of three family members—Dahabo Daud Said, 38, Amina Abdirashid Dahir, 22, and Nusayba Abdi Mohammed, 13—were found at different locations after they went missing from their home in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

The bodies, discovered on October 22, 2024, had stab wounds, with Dahabo’s hands found severed. The remains were located in Bahati, Parklands, and Machakos, while two human hands were recovered the next day in South C along FiveStar Road. The bodies are being held at the City Mortuary awaiting autopsy, as the DCI Homicide Team investigates.

“We wish to call upon all members of public to partner with the Police, by reporting any criminal activities or suspects to the DCI Homicide Unit or nearest police station,” Kanja said.