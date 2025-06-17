Police reservist kills wife, dies by suicide in Lamu  

A member of the National Police Reserve shot and killed his wife before he turned the gun on himself in Kiunga, Lamu County.

The NPR also shot and injured a female relative who was in the house in the rage on June 16, 2025, police and witnesses said.

Police said they responded to gunshots at the home of Shaffie Swaleh Bwana, 29 and rushed there only to stumble on his body lying outside his compound.

The body lay besides an AK47 rifle, which had 23 bullets and extra magazine with 30 bullets.

He was found lying motionless in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound in the throat and rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His wife identified as Najma Athman, 40 was found lying in the house with two bullet wounds in the cheek and stomach and rushed to hospital where she was also pronounced dead on arrival, police said.

The other victim had bullet wounds in the chest and admitted in critical condition.

She told police she was shot by the reservist. The motive of the shooting was not known immediately.

The bodies were moved to the mortuary pending investigations.

The death could be linked to trauma that is rampant among many members of the NPR.

Just like the police and other members of the disciplined services, the NPR are exposed to many issues that leave them with trauma.

They usually conduct police functions in villages and in particular in areas deemed dangers including near the Kenya-Somalia border.

The government has rolled out a training programme targeting the group. There are also plans to pay them well and kit them.

Elsewhere in Chonyi, Kilifi County, one Patrick Ngala Kiiti, 20 was found dead after suspected suicide.

His body was found hanging on a mango tree near their home on Monday afternoon.

The motive of the incident is yet to be known.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.