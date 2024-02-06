Police Reservists Shoot, Injure Two at Mandera Roadblock

A boda-boda rider and his passenger were shot and seriously wounded in a confrontation with members of the National Police Reserve at a roadblock in Rhamu, Mandera County.

This is after the rider allegedly refused to heed orders to stop for normal checks at the roadblock along Garsey-Rhamudimtu road, police said.

The area is near the Kenya-Somalia border and is under a curfew due to attacks by al-Shabaab militants who cross from Somalia for attacks.

Police reservists manning the roadblock said one motorcycle managed to evade and escape the barrier to an unknown destination and mission.

It was then that a second one approached the scene and also tried to evade the checks.

This prompted one of the reservists manning the checkpoint to open fire injuring two.

Two other pillion passengers escaped unhurt and were arrested. Their motorcycle which did not have registration numbers was also detained, police said.

The injured were rushed to Rhamu Sub-county Hospital for treatment and are in stable condition, police said of the Monday incident.

Police suspect the riders were ferrying illegal migrants to the country using the route.

The route is also common with the smuggling of contraband goods. Terrorists have also turned the area unbearable as they attack security agencies and other vehicles using explosives and guns.

This has affected development at large as nonlocals have refused to work in the area.