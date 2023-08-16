Police Reveal Identity of Gunman who Killed DCI Officer in Kayole

The identity of one of the gunman who shot and killed a DCI officer in Kayole area, Nairobi has been revealed.

The suspect was one of the main suspects behind the cold-blooded murder of the detective with the Directorate of Criminal Investigation and has been identified as Alex Wanjiru, 23.

He was arrested hiding in his grandmother’s house in Kikuyu, Kiambu County.

Detective David Mayaka was shot and killed on August 8.

Wanjiru was arrested on Tuesday out of his hideout in Ruthingiti, Kiambu County.

Police said he had escaped from Kayole immediately after the incident and sought refuge at his grandmother’s home in Ruthingiti, Kikuyu sub-county, before detectives tracked him down.

A team of detectives handling the matter say they have placed him at the crime scene and recovered the motorbike used as the gateway means during the incident.

In a stealth operation mounted by sleuths from the elite Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau based at the DCI Nairobi regional command, Wanjiru said his accomplices are still hiding.

Six other suspects were arrested in Kayole and are being interrogated, police said.

The recovery of the motorcycle came after the team conducted a thorough forensic investigations that placed the suspect and his accomplices at the scene of the incident, at the exact time of the murder.

A comprehensive analysis conducted by ballistic experts based at the DCI National Forensic Lab has since linked the firearm that fired the fatal shot a C2, to five previous robbery incidents in the city, DCI boss Mohamed Amin said.

So far, detectives have also identified the two other thugs involved in the murder most foul.

They are the main suspect Henry Njihia who fired the shots that took detective Mayaka’s life and John Kamau aka Faruk, who is also armed with a Glock pistol.

The two are on the radar and it’s only a matter of time before their fate is sealed, police said as they appealed to them to surrender.

Detective Mayaka who was based at DCI Makadara was driving home in the company of his wife Hellen Kemunto Mayaka on August 8, at around 10pm when they were accosted by the three-man gang riding on a motorbike.

The officer had stopped his vehicle to change a flat tyre when the thugs struck, in a heart-wrenching scene that was captured by CCTV cameras mounted at an adjacent building.

CCTV footage emerged showing the moment Mayaka was shot dead by the gunmen.

