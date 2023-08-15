Prime Suspects Arrested Over Murder Of DCI Officer Mayaka In Kayole

Police are interviewing at least seven suspects in connection with the murder of a detective last week in Mihango, Kayole, Nairobi.

The seven include a prime suspect who police say was riding a get a way motorcycle that was used from the scene on August 8.

The team investigating the murder of constable David Mayaka also recovered the motorcycle that was used in the attack, officials said.

One of the suspects was arrested in Kikuyu where he was hiding while the rest were found in Kayole and Githurai.

A team of detectives has been set up to pursue a gang of eight that has been linked to the murder.

The team says they have linked the suspects to the murder after analyzing spent cartridges collected from the scene where Mayaka of DCI Makadara was gunned down in Mihango area.

Investigators say the gang was operating using two motorcycles at the time of the incident with one carrying two pillion passengers and the other with only a rider.

Mayaka’s wife Hellen Kemunto is admitted in the hospital after being hit in the left thigh. Mayaka was shot in the abdomen and died at the scene.

CCTV footage emerged showing the moment Mayaka was shot dead by the gunmen.

The disturbing clip also captured the moment a police vehicle arrived at the scene of the shooting shortly afterwards but drove off without offering help despite desperate pleas from the slain detective’s wife.

The couple had stopped in the Hurlingham area to fix a puncture on their car when three men on a motorcycle pulled up and shot them.

The officer is heard in the footage pleading with the armed thugs to take whatever they wanted but one is heard saying “piga yeye” (shoot him).

“Tafadhali shika, shika, please! (please take all these take, take),” the officer is heard pleading as the gang approached them.

The same gang had passed the area twice and police believe they were scouting before riding to where the slain officer was fixing the left tyre with the help of the wife.

It is not clear what prompted the gang to shoot at the officer with rage.

Four shots rent the air in the ensuing scuffle before the thugs sped off on a motorbike leaving the wife screaming for help.

She had been shot in the thigh after being robbed of her mobile phone.

The wife ran away before coming back screaming for help to take the bleeding officer to hospital.

