Police Say Suspect in Murder of Wife in Mathira Left Note Confessing to the Crime

The man accused of killing his wife in Mathira, Nyeri and who died by suicide on Monday left a suicide note confessing to the crime.

The body of Evans Kosgei, 28 was found dangling from a tree with a rope around his neck on Monday March 11.

His body was found in Jomoko area on a tree long after he had evaded a police dragnet.

He was found with the identification card of the deceased partner Jackline Jerop Kimaiyo and a suicide note indicating he was equally responsible for her murder.

The suicide note was kept for analysis. They both came from Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Police said the note was detailed on the reasons he ended the life of the woman and his.

“The note narrates many issues on the incidents but now they are both dead. This is a mental issue,” said an officer aware of the issue.

Kosgei had been missing since March 6 when the body of his wife and mother of one was found in Mathira after a murder he is linked to

Kosgei is believed to have killed Jackline in a love triangle saga.

She was a teacher in Mathira East where her body was found while her husband was a night guard in Thika.

He lived in Witethie, Thika about 50 kilometers from where the wife worked.

Before and after Jackline was brutally murdered, Kosgei had taken to social media to accuse her of cheating on him.

A team of police from Nyeri had been monitoring his movements and revealed he fled to Mombasa for what they believe was a ritual mission.

He crossed the ferry to Likoni where he stayed for two days before returning on Saturday night.

Police said Kosgei always switched off his mobile phone whenever he was on the move and disabled his SIM card all along to avoid detection.

The detectives aware of the case said they had been working with their counterparts at the headquarters in pursuing the suspect in vain.

On Sunday, he switched on his mobile phone for few minutes while he was in Thika before again switching off.

Kosgei was also wanted at his place of work- G4S where he worked- and so he had made all necessary plans on his movements.

The team on his trail said they camped in Thika area between his residence and place of work in vain.

His lifeless body was found hanging on a tree around Jomoko area on Thika-Mangu Road.

The body was retrieved and kept at General Kago Morgue in Thika.

Kosgei had according to his social media posts accused Jackline of planning to dump him despite selling everything to pay her school fees at Murang’a University.

In a series of Tweets, Kosgei promised to “join” the late wife because to him, life had lost meaning.

Kosgei used his X account, to issue menacing statements directed towards his spouse, even tagging law enforcement authorities police and media outlets.

According to him, their relationship traced back to their high school days, characterized by a seemingly unbreakable bond that defied familial objections. However, their union was tested when two other individuals entered their lives.

This marked the end of the relationship and their lives.