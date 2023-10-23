Police Shoot Dead Terror Suspect, Recover Rifle from Him in Mwingi

Police shot and killed a gunman and recovered a rifle with 23 bullets, two pairs of shoes, sufuria with foodstuffs, and a knife in a dramatic confrontation in Nguni, Mwingi, Kitui County.

The incident happened Saturday night, police said adding they suspect the slain man was a terrorist who had lost his direction.

A solar panel, scissors, a pen, and a black bag pack containing 38 rounds of ammunition were also retrieved from the scene.

Other recovered items included seven notes of Somali currency, Sh2,800, two mobile phones, and one extended cartridge.

The gunman had attacked a water bowser driver and tried to rob him forcing him to drive through with a punctured tyre.

This, in turn, prompted him to accelerate and after driving for about 800 meters, he spotted police officers who he tried to warn them of the impending danger in vain.

Few meters ahead, the police officers were accosted by the gunman who held them at gunpoint and ordered them out of the vehicle.

During the incident, the lone gunman fired three rounds prompting the officers to return fire, which eventually fatally injured the robber, police said.

In the process, the said motor vehicle was hit twice in the rear damaging it.

Police said the gunman could be part of al Shabaab who have been operating in the area and had strayed from Garissa to the region.

The area has been experiencing terror related attacks that left dozens of people killed. Others were injured.

