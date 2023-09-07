Police Shoot, Kill Suspect in Arrest Attempt in Nyeri

A suspect was shot dead in a confrontation with police in a village in Nyeri County.

Police said they shot and killed Joel Kariuki who was wanted for robbery after he allegedly tried to attack one of those in the mission with a panga.

The deceased had been approached by a group of officers in Huhoini village for arrest.

In the drama, he allegedly turned violent, armed himself with a panga, and started to chase the officers from Kigogoini police post.

Read: Police Kill Four Suspected Thugs in Karatina

This prompted the said officers to fire the warning shots in the air.

As they were retreating, one of the officers fell down and the suspect ran after him while armed with a panga to injure him, police said.

This prompted one of the officers to open fire killing him in the September 5 incident.

Senior police officers later visited the scene and announced a probe had been opened on the circumstances of the shooting.

Cases of police misusing their weapons have been on the rise amid calls to tame the trend.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...