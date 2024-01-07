Police Teargas Group Celebrating Raila’s 79th Birthday in Nairobi 

A group of Raila Odinga’s supporters was tear-gassed during the opposition leader’s birthday celebrations on Sunday.

The incident happened at the Tom Mboya Statue along Tom Mboya Street in Nairobi.

This happened as a group met to celebrate the 79th birthday of Odinga.

The move to lob teargas canisters at the group angered many online who accused police of being primitive and unreasonable.

Police authorities claimed the group did not have permission to hold the meeting.

A senior officer who arrived at the scene ordered the group to disperse before he directed the lobbing of tear gas canisters.

Some of those present claimed there were live bullets.

,Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party leaders were then meeting at Serena Hotel about two kilometers away to mark the day.

Odinga was not present. He was celebrating in Malindi with another group of leaders.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka told a press conference in Nairobi that they had to change the venue for a cake-cutting ceremony they had organised in honour of the former prime minister, who turned 79 on Sunday.

“Our supporters were tear-gassed for celebrating Baba’s birthday. Why would someone tear-gas a birthday cake? May be someone wants to stop the start a revolution,” said Kalonzo.

MP for Westlands Tim Wanyonyi said the disruption was orchestrated by police officers.

“The police turned up and tear-gassed our supporters. The government is scared because of tension and Kenyans who have no money as schools reopen,” he said.

The leaders were speaking to the media at Serena Hotel, which they said is where they had moved the cake-cutting ceremony.

The move by police angered many online.

Anti riot police had been patrolling the city streets dispersing any crowd. They said they feared the event will turn into riots against the cost of living.

Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei said the meeting was not sanctioned.