Police to close Thika Road from 6am for CHAN finals at Kasarani

Motorists in Nairobi were Friday told brace for a heavy traffic disruption from 6am along the Thika Superhighway and its surrounding areas ahead of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) final on Saturday, August 30.

In a notice released by the National Police Service on Friday, August 29, the temporary road closure and traffic disruptions will affect motorists heading to and from the Nairobi Central Business District on the day of the final pitting Morocco against Madagascar.

Police urged motorists to cooperate with on-site officers to ensure smooth traffic flow, adding that additional officers had been deployed to take action against anyone violating traffic rules.

Thika Superhighway would be the most affected, as the fixture is set to take place at the Moi International Sports Centre in Kasarani.

From CBD to Thika

Motorists traveling from the CBD towards Ruiru, Juja or Thika via Thika Road have been advised to use Kiambu Road at Exit 4. A roadblock is to be erected at Muthaiga to redirect traffic.

From CBD to Mwiki

Motorists using the Thika Superhighway to head towards Mwiki were advised to divert using Ruaraka–Baba Ndogo–Lucky Summer–Nairobi River–Mwiki route.

From Thika to CBD

Motorists coming from Thika, Juja, and Ruiru heading to the CBD via the Thika Super highway were advised to use the Northern Bypass or Kiambu Road. Police disclosed that a roadblock would be erected at Ruiru Interchange.

From Githurai to CBD

Motorists heading to the Nairobi CBD from Githurai were advised to use the Githurai 44 route and Kiambu Road.

From CBD to Stadium

For fans travelling to Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, from Nairobi CBD without official vehicle access passes, they will have to use service lanes at Exit 7 and Exit 8.

Police maintained that they would work with collaboratively with relevant agencies to ensure minimal disruption ahead of the final that is expected to attract thousands of spectators.

CHAN Final

In the final, Morocco would be seeking a record-extending third CHAN title, while the island nation of Madagascar would be aiming to cap off its fairytale run by winning a first-ever championship.

Morocco reached the final after beating Senegal 5-3 in post-match penalties in the semi-finals. Before that, they had defeated Tanzania, one of the co-hosts, by a goal to nil in the quarters. The North African nation had sealed its spot in the quarters by securing a top-two finish in the group stage, finishing second to Kenya in Group A.

On the other hand, Madagascar finished second to Tanzania in Group B to seal their spot in the quarter-finals. It later beat Kenya 4-3 in post-match penalties in heart-breaking fashion in the quarters to seal their spot in the semis. The Barea later booked their spot in the finals by beating Sudan one-nil deep into extra time at the Benjamin Mkapa stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Before the final kick-offs, an elaborate closing ceremony is expected to be held,with spectators advised to make their way into the stadium at least three hours before the game starts.

Additional police officers have been deployed and will take stern action against anyone violating traffic rules, police said.

Several dignitaries including president William Ruto are expected to attend the event.