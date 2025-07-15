Police to get new policy guidelines on use of firearms, Murkomen says

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen reignited the debate on the use of firearms by police when he revealed plans to formally direct the police on the use of force on suspects.

Murkomen has in the past told police to shoot anyone raiding police stations and destroying property.

President William Ruto later said suspects should be shot in the leg, taken to hospital and later arraigned. This attracted condemnation.

On Tuesday July 15, Murkomen said he will issue the policy on Friday in a gazette notice.

“Cognisant of the raging debate and national concerns on the use of force by security personnel, I will this Friday, pursuant to Article 245 (4) of the Constitution, be issuing a policy directive to the Inspector General of Police on the use of force and firearms by law enforcement officers,” he said.

He also warned that any police officer accused of unlawful use of force will face the law, he said.

Further, he said, any excesses by law enforcement officers will be investigated and appropriate action taken on those found culpable.

This followed protests of June 25 and July 7 2025 where Murkomen said criminals in different parts of the country visited raw and unprecedented terror on innocent citizens, causing distress, disruption, mayhem, and untold destruction.

Police were also accused of using excessive force in the drama.

On these two days, he argued, marauding gangs of looters and barefaced anarchists broke into private businesses in multiple parts of the country, thrusting many individuals and families into poverty.

In this chaos, 42 Kenyans regrettably lost their lives and close to 600 were injured.

Out of these injuries 496 were law enforcement officers, he said.

“One life lost is one too many. We mourn every life lost and extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the affected families,” he said.

He spoke in his office accompanied by his Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo and top police commanders led by Inspector General of police Douglas Kanja, his deputy for Administration Police Gilbert Masengeli, DCI Mohamed Amin and acting DIG Kenya police Patrick Tito.

Murkomen explained public facilities bore the brunt of the destruction as the attackers targeted police stations, government offices, vehicles, and a hospital.

He argued that disturbing trend of targeting police stations, stealing firearms and ammunition, points to a coordinated attempt to subvert the state’s ability to guarantee law, order, and public

safety.

“When a police post or station is raided or razed, it leaves the public at the mercy of dangerous criminals. It is our solemn duty as Government to ensure that citizens are safe

and secure. Every Kenyan deserves the right to protection, and no one should ever attempt to usurp that duty.”

A total of 16 police stations and posts were either burnt or destroyed on the two days of terror, he said.

For instance, in Eldoret, goons broke into Khetias supermarket and stole goods worth millions of shillings.

“In another reprehensible incident, marauding gangs stormed the operating theatre at the Kitengela Sub-County Hospital, interrupting an emergency caesarean section and terrorising patients and medical staff. Two suspects have been arrested and arraigned. The two were granted cash bail of Sh50,000.”

He argued these lenient bail terms are unacceptable.

“It is in hospitals that we seek refuge at our most vulnerable moments and to infringe on this privacy is an offence most foul.”

Arising out of these incidents, he argued, close to 1,500 people have been arrested countrywide and are facing various charges, including terrorism, murder, robbery with violence, sexual assault, arson, malicious damage to property and targeted attacks on strategic infrastructure.

Of these, 50 individuals are currently under investigation by the Serious Crimes Investigations Unit while 71 cases are being handled by the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit for offences related to acts of terrorism.

He commended security agencies for foiling further destruction arguing the operation was made possible through timely intelligence which revealed plans to target critical infrastructure, including transport systems.

“Intelligence-led operations across various counties have resulted in the arrest of individuals believed to be the masterminds, financiers, instigators, and direct perpetrators of these criminal acts, including those responsible for incitement to violence and politically motivated mobilisation intended to stoke public unrest.”

He added those who incited, organised, funded, or executed these attacks

will face the full force of the law.

The CS argued what was witnessed on the two separate days were a stark testament to the extent to which the sponsors of this anarchy are ready to go to subvert the Constitution.

“This was not a protest. It was pure, premeditated criminality, deliberate, dangerous, and deeply disturbing.”

He said the right to assemble, demonstrate, picket, march unarmed, and present petitions to authorities is guaranteed by our Constitution, and that cannot be taken away.

“Invasion of hospitals, rape, attack on ambulances, looting of businesses, forcible entry of protected areas, vandalism, erection of illegal roadblocks and torching of government installations, including police stations and administrative offices are vile crimes and must be treated as such.”

“We cannot, as a Government and as a Nation, normalise the senseless loss of lives and livelihoods, and the threat to peace and stability.”

“I ask all Kenyans to channel their grievances through legitimate and constitutional means, and deny criminals the chance to destabilise our country,” he said.