Police Warn Motorists as Schools Close for End-Year Holidays

The National Police Service (NPS) has urged motorists and other road users to observe traffic rules as schools close for the end-of-year holidays.

NPS Director of Corporate Communication and spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said the closure of schools is expected to trigger an increase in the number of pupils and students travelling across the country to reunite with their families.

He warned that the increased movement would lead to heavier traffic on roads and raise the risk of road accidents.

“The safety of all road users, especially our children, remains a top priority for the National Police Service,” Nyaga said.

The police, working with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), will intensify public sensitisation and enforcement of traffic regulations across the country.

The exercise will target offences including speeding, use of unroadworthy vehicles, overloading and failure to wear safety belts.

School transport vehicles will also undergo thorough inspections to ensure they meet the required safety standards.

Nyaga urged motorists to observe speed limits, avoid driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and refrain from distractions such as using mobile phones while driving.

“Additionally, we call upon all motorists to exercise the utmost caution and responsibility by adhering to designated speed limits, refraining from driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and avoiding distractions such as mobile phone use while driving. Furthermore, we urge all road users, including pedestrians and motorcyclists, to remain vigilant and comply with all traffic regulations,” he said.

Parents and guardians were also encouraged to prioritise the safety of their children by ensuring they travel only in reputable and roadworthy public service vehicles.

Schools began closing last week, while other students are preparing to sit their national examinations.