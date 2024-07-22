Police Warn Protesters Against Entering JKIA And Other Protected Areas

The police have issued a stern warning to protesters planning to access Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and other protected areas.

Acting Inspector General Douglas Kanja reminded the public about the legal restrictions under Act Cap 204 Laws of Kenya.

“In light of the demonstrations planned for July 23, 2024, it is critical to firmly remind the public of the legal boundaries that govern access to protected areas,” Kanja said.

He said that the Protected Areas Order, as clarified under its Legal Notice No. 9 of 2011, includes the LPG Plant, Bitumen Plant, and Petroleum depots situated at the Embakasi Aviation Depot (JKIA).

Additionally, under Section 58 of the Kenya Civil Aviation Act No. 21 of 2013, trespassing on any government aerodrome or licensed aerodrome land is a punishable offense.

“We urge all individuals participating in demonstrations to respect these legal provisions and refrain from attempting to enter or interfere with protected areas. The National Police Service is resolute in its commitment to uphold and enforce these laws,” Kanja stated.

Protesters have planned to occupy JKIA, Uhuru Park, and other areas in Nairobi.

As a precaution, passengers using JKIA on Tuesday, July 23, are advised to arrive early due to the planned protests.

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) issued a notice on Monday, stating there will be heightened security at the airport.

“Due to the heightened security checks and protocols at JKIA, passengers are advised to arrive early to avoid any potential delays in catching their flights,” KAA said.

They also advised passengers to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight information.

Since the protests began in June, more than 50 people have been killed, and scores injured or abducted.