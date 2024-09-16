Close Menu
    Police-Why Gitanga Road Was Blocked Temporarily

    Andrew Walyaula
    Police have explained why a section of Gitanga Road opposite Quickmart Supermarket in Valley Arcade was blocked for hours on Monday morning.

    This caused traffic mess in the area for hours.

    The blockade was meant to enhance an eviction exercise from a piece of land opposite Quickmart Supermarket.

    The land in question used to house For You Restaurant.

    According to police, the land is owned by former minister Simeon Nyachae’s family.

    The family obtained a court order to evict the tenants on the land following a long tussle.

    Police said the management of For You restaurant which is owned by a Chinese national had apparently subleased the land to other tenants against the will of the Nyachae family.

    This ended up in court and the family obtained an order to evict the tenants.

    Police were called to help enforce the order hence the tension and brief resistance from the tenants.

    Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei said they managed to evict the tenants hence the tension.

    “They have to move out because the owners want to use the land the way they want,” he said.

    The blockade caused a huge traffic jam on the busy route and adjacent ones for hours.

    Motorists complained they were trapped there for up to three hours.

    The situation was worsened by an accident on Argwings Kodhek Road near the former Ford Kenya headquarters which caused more traffic jam.

    A motorcyclist was injured in the accident and rushed to hospital.

