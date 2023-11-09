Police will not be Deployed to Haiti Without Resources – CS Kindiki

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki says Kenya will not allow its troops to exit the Country for Haiti until all the required resources, including equipment and finances, are mobilised and availed.

Speaking on Thursday, the CS said that no taxpayers’ money will be spent to deploy the 1,000 National Police Service Officers as part of the Multi-National Security Support in Haiti.

“The cost of deployment will be borne by United Nations member states through voluntary contributions,” said Kindiki.

Further, the CS stated that the deployment of officers will neither compromise nor undermine the capacity and capability of the service to fulfil their mandate.

According to the minister, Kenya shall provide the overall mission command and leadership of the Multi-National Security Support in Haiti.

“Deployed officers will perform, among other tasks, support the Haitian National Police (HNP) on joint operational planning, capacity building, conduct joint security operations, provision of security for critical infrastructure sites, and transit locations including airports and ports, provision of unhindered and safe access to humanitarian aid for population receiving assistance, maintenance of law, order and public safety in full compliance with the International Law,” he said.

Kindiki also told MPs that the deployment will cost a whopping Sh91 billion.

He revealed that his ministry has already spent Sh241 million for the deployment exercise.