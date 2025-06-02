Policeman shot dead, two injured in Nakuru gang ambush

A police officer was on Monday morning shot and killed in an ambush by gunmen in Free Area, Nakuru Town, police said.

Police said two other colleagues were injured in the attack and are receiving treatment in the hospital.

One of the officer was also attacked by a machete in the ambush after he fell as he escaped.

Police said the officers had responded to a distress call when they were ambushed at about 1 a.m.

Police said the deceased identified as Constable Josphat Ruto is attached to Bondeni police station.

An operation was staged in the area that saw two key suspects arrested and a gun recovered, police said.

A hunt for more suspects is ongoing, police said.

The two injured cops are receiving treatment at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital.

The area is experiencing a slight rise in crime amid operations to contain the trend.

Earlier on in Kaptembwo, Soilo area, a shop attendant was shot and killed in a robbery.

Police said three men armed with a rifle stormed a shop and demanded cash and other valuables.

This prompted a confrontation before the gang shot and killed Duncan Elias Mwambili, 23.

He was shot in the stomach and rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police and witnesses said the gang members used an unmarked motorcycle to escape from the scene in the May 30 night incident.

Three spent cartridges of 7.6mm×39 were at the scene.

He body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

Officials said more personnel have been sent to the area to hunt for the gang behind the trend.

The recovered weapon will be subjected to ballistic tests for more information on if it has been involved in crime.

Police said the suspects too are under intense interrogation for more information on possible accomplices.

Detectives are blaming the attacks on a gang on the lose and hope to get them all soon.

Last week, a 25-year-old man was shot and killed during a robbery mission at an Mpesa shop in Baraka area, Menengai, Nakuru County.

An Mpesa attendant was also hit and injured before being robbed of Sh40,000 in the Wednesday night incident.

The deceased was identified as Enock Chepkwony who was a herder at Arap Chumo area, police said.

Police said they were called and informed of the robbery and shooting before visiting the scene.

It was discovered a gang of three had attacked an Mpesa attendant and injured her in the face and left arm while demanding the day’s collection.

They grabbed Sh40,000 from her shop before fleeing the scene.

It was then that they bumped onto Chepkwony few meters ahead and shot him at close range using a rifle that they were armed with.

Police said he was shot in the head and the bullet exited through the cheek.

He was shot on the left hand side of the back and the bullet head exited on the right side of the cheek.

One spent cartridge of 7.62 mm special was recovered at the scene, police said.