Policewoman Shoots Dead Husband 11 Times, Surrenders to Authorities in Eldoret 

A policewoman shot dead her husband on Saturday night following a domestic quarrel at their home near Eldoret town.

Police said the couple has been having frequent quarrels for sometime.

The woman who was on duty at the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) offices in Eldoret town returned to the house where they were heard quarrelling.

Neighbours said they then heard gunshots which forced residents to flee for safety.

The officer is said to have shot her husband with more than 11 bullets inside their house before she fled from the scene.

She later presented herself at the Eldoret police station where she was arrested and will be arraigned before court Monday.

She said her slain husband Victor Kipchumba, 36 tried to attack her using a kitchen knife prompting her to defend herself.

Kipchumba’s body was found in a pool of blood minutes after the shooting.

Some of the neighbours said the two engaged in a fight before the gunshots were heard.

The couple’s four children had to run for their safety.

They were not injured, police said.

Uasin Gishu police county commander Benjamin Mwanthi confirmed the incident. He said they are yet to establish the motive but investigations are ongoing.

He said the female officer is now in custody as they probe the matter.

The incident is linked to trauma related attacks by police officers which are on the rise. Many say this is linked to their stress.

Dozens of police officers have died as a result of suicide or killed many in a trend that is attributed to stress at work.

As part of efforts to address the trend, police authorities have launched counselling services and the National Police Service Commission has established a unit and staffed it to attend to their demanding situation.

The counselling unit will, among other things, evaluate, design and lead an outreach programme that helps prevent mental health and substance abuse.

At least three suicide cases involving police officers are recorded every month.

Officials say police are generally on the receiving end of all community problems.

They are expected to maintain law and order in very difficult situations, besides putting their lives at risk.

Over the years, a spike in deaths in the service has been linked to trauma.

They include deaths by gun.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...