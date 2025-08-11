Blows were exchanged and chairs scattered as skirmishes broke out between rival political groups at the burial of former MP Richard Tongi’s mother, Esther Kerubo, at Amariba in Nyaribari Chache, in Kisii.

The pandemonium sparked a nightmare for few security personnel present who struggled to contain the tide.

The commotion erupted some minutes after former Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu was invited to the podium to give his eulogy.

No sooner had he begun, than some group of youth initially shouting two term started a rampage sending the mourners and leaders present into a momentary panic run.

It quickly degenerated into a physical confrontation, forcing family members to temporarily halt proceedings.

The ceremony, however, later resumed after a half an hour after area MP Zaheer Jhanda and supporters walked out of the tent.

Political leaders Prof Sam Ongeri, Ezekiel Machogu, and MPs Anthony Kibagendi, Clive Gisairo condemned the violence.

They especially picked on United Democratic Alliance MPs Jhanda and South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro for censure.

Osoro was not present and Jhanda left as hecklers nearly overan the tent throwing plastic chairs helter skelter.

Machogu, on his part,vowed to lead teams that would decampaign Ruto and his henchmen in Gusii region.

He described Ruto as an incorrigible liar and whose development priority were upside down.

“You look around and see nothing but hot air.We must now rally around Fred Matiangi, the hope of Kenya tomorrow,” stated Machogu.

The former CS accused MPs Osoro and Jhanda of orchestrating his downfall from government to satiate their ego.

“We must reject such people who don’t wish fellow leaders well, the area people full of self,” stated Machogu.

Ongeri, who the pro Matiangi leaning faction has since picked as a adviser, invoked a curse on those who trade violence at burials.

Incidents of violence in solemn events,he said, mirrors desperation from a system on its death bed.

“It is uncharacteristic of our people to cause chaos in burials. Funerals are their tob accord the bereaved quite time to send off their departed in peace, not the violence we are witnessing here,” he said.

The former County Senator described the William Ruto government as living on borrowed time.

“It is clear from every side that Matiangi appeals to all Kenyans of good will and we must support him,” he stated.

Kitutu Chache South MP Anthony Kibagendi and Nyamira’s Kitutu Masaba MP Clive Gisairo accused the Kenya Kwanza administration of presiding over worst economy, leaving ordinary citizens struggling to make ends meet.

They said the government’s policies have done little to address the high cost of living, youth unemployment, and stalled development projects.

“The promises made to Kenyans remain unfulfilled, and the livelihoods of our people are getting worse by the day,” said Mr Kibagendi.

The MP described the government as evil spelling doom for the future of the country.

Gisairo echoed the sentiments, urging the president to “stop political rhetoric and focus on tangible results” for the benefit of all Kenyans.

Hrc singled out the empowerment events for censure terming them a waste of effort.

He also accused Ruto of failing the country’s health systems by introducing an ailing insurance scheme.

Both vowed to continue pressing the government for accountability and transparency in service delivery.

Kibagendi also told Ruto to begin to pack to leave accusing him of selling lies especially on employment of youth.

“We shall not allow an hour longer in August when Kenyans indict you on the polls,”he said.

Former Kisii Woman Rep Janet Ongera rallied Kenyans to back Matiangi who she described as the light at the end a dark political tunnel the country is crawling through.