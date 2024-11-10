Popular Vape Tricks and How to Do Them

Vaping is more popular than ever. A lot of people have turned to it to help them quit smoking. While vaping is not necessarily good for you, it’s much better than smoking cigarettes. Studies show that cigarettes increase a person’s chances of early mortality significantly. One of the best things about vaping is not the fact that it can help you quit smoking, but that it’s fun! There are a number of tricks you can do when vaping that enhance the activity’s entertainment factor. This post will tell you about some of them, as well as some things you might not know about vaping.

Ghost Inhaling

Ghost inhaling is one of the best beginner’s tricks you can learn as a vaper. Among smokers and vapers, it is very popular. If you want to learn how to ghost vape technique, start by taking a long pull from your vape and keep the vapor in your mouth. Gently let the vapor drift out of your mouth, then quickly catch the vapor and inhale it again. The larger the pull you take from your vape pen, the better. Thicker clouds of vapor look a lot more impressive when you are ghost inhaling. Make sure you do not inhale the smoke all the way, but that you hold it in your mouth. The vapor will be thicker if it’s held in your mouth.

The Dragon

The dragon trick, also known as the dragon’s breath technique, is a little trickier than ghost inhaling. However, it’s definitely worth learning to do, because it is one of the most impressive vape tricks there is. It seems simple in principle, but actually performing the technique requires practice. All you have to do is inhale a large amount of vapor, tightly shut your lips, and then exhale forcefully through your nostrils. If you do it right, it will look like two plumes of smoke erupting from a dragon’s nose. A good way to force the trick is to take a deep breath before inhaling vapor, so your out-breath is stronger.

The French Inhale

The French inhale is the quintessential smoke trick. It’s something you can also do with vapor. Most people who smoke know how to do it, and it’s quickly becoming one of the most popular vaping tricks because of how great it looks. Keeping the vapor in your mouth as opposed to inhaling it is definitely worth doing with this one, because the denser the vapor, the better the trick looks. Start by taking a long pull on your vape pen, then open your mouth and let the vapor gently drift out. At the same time, inhale through your nose. As the vapor moves between your mouth and your nose, it creates a waterfall effect. If you struggle to suck vapor into your mouth without inhaling it, use the straw technique, which essentially just involves sucking vapor up through your pen from the front of your mouth like you would if you were drinking through a straw.

Vapor Rings

Vapor rings are relatively easy but can take a little bit of practice to perfect. You can inhale vapor all the way when blowing vape rings, although the rings will look denser if you hold the vapor inside your mouth instead. Keeping the vapor in your mouth is not as important with smoke rings as it is with the other techniques mentioned above, however. Pucker your lips so they make an O-shape, then cough from the throat as though you were gagging. Your lips must be tight and the skin around them taut, otherwise this technique will not work. Did you know that blowing vape rings can actually be therapeutic? If you are somebody who suffers from anxiety, blowing rings can be a great way to unwind. The relaxing effects of blowing vape rings can be amplified by using THC cartridges, which are widely available. However, only use them if they are legal in your state, as some THC cartridges sold on the black market have been found to contain harmful chemicals and additives. Some have even been found to contain fentanyl, a potent drug that can cause overdose and death. Fentanyl has also been found in black-market vape pens and e-cigarettes.

The Jellyfish

The jellyfish technique is arguably one of the most difficult vaping tricks there is, so it’s something you will have to devote a lot of time to practicing. In order to effectively execute the jellyfish technique, you will need to be proficient at blowing smoke rings. If you cannot yet blow rings, now’s the time to start practicing. The starting move in the jellyfish technique is blowing a large ring. Once you have blown a ring large enough, blow a smaller puff of vapor through the ring. If you do this properly, it should look similar to a jellyfish. As mentioned above, the best way to perform this trick is to hold the vapor in your mouth, not to inhale it all the way. When you inhale it, the vapor becomes thinner and does not look as dense.

The Tornado

Vape tornadoes can be tricky to pull off, but the payoff is worth it because they are one of the most impressive vapor tricks a person can do. All you have to do is exhale a thick cloud of vapor onto a flat surface, like your table, then karate chop it with the side of your hand whilst simultaneously twisting your wrist. If you do this properly, the vapor will begin to look like a vortex, twisting around. A similar technique that involves manipulating vapor is the Bane technique, which you can do by taking a large drag from your vape pen and then exhaling forcefully through gritted teeth. If you do it properly, the vapor will split into various streams. With the Bane trick, you want to exhale as forcefully as you can. This trick is easier to perform if you have large gaps between your teeth.

Vape tricks are very popular on social media and YouTube. If you learn to perform the tricks mentioned here, you can showcase them there. Remember that some of these tricks require more practice than others. The more time you devote to learning them, the easier it will be for you to pick them up. Sometimes it’s good to record yourself performing vape tricks, so you can see whether you are performing them correctly or not.