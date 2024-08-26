Porscha Coleman Siblings: All About John E. Diggs II

Porscha Coleman is an American actress, singer, dancer, and TV host.

She is best known for her roles as Chelsea Dixon on Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! and Erica Willis on The Parkers.

Coleman has also appeared in the Disney Channel movie Pixel Perfect and on MTV’s Wild ‘n Out.

In addition to her acting career, she has performed as a dancer in music videos for artists like 50 Cent and Kanye West.

Coleman is married to former NBA player Jason Kidd.

Siblings

Coleman has one sibling, a brother named John E. Diggs II, as mentioned in her IMDb biography.

In a 2015 tweet, she wished her brother a happy 47th birthday, referring to him as “JD” and saying “God couldn’t have blessed me with a better sibling.”

Career

Coleman began her career as a model, quickly gaining attention for her unique look and charisma.

She worked with various fashion brands and appeared in numerous print campaigns, laying the groundwork for her transition into acting.

Coleman transitioned from modeling to acting, taking on small roles in television and film.

Her determination and talent helped her secure more significant opportunities in the industry.

One of her most recognized roles is that of Erica Willis on the sitcom The Parkers, which aired from 1999 to 2004.

The show, a spin-off of Moesha, focused on a mother-daughter duo navigating life and relationships.

Coleman’s character was known for her vibrant personality and comedic timing, earning her a dedicated fanbase.

In 2021, she starred as Chelsea Dixon in the Netflix series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, which was produced by Jamie Foxx.

The show revolves around a single father who struggles to balance his work and family life.

Coleman’s performance received praise for its humor and relatability, showcasing her growth as an actress. Another notable role was in the Disney Channel Original Movie Pixel Perfect, where she played Rachel.

The film tells the story of a young boy who creates a holographic pop star to impress a girl.

This role introduced Coleman to a younger audience and further established her versatility as an actress.

Throughout her career, Coleman has made guest appearances on various popular TV shows, including Wild ‘n Out, a comedy improv show on MTV where she showcased her comedic skills and quick wit.

She also appeared in the critically acclaimed HBO series Silicon Valley in a guest role, demonstrating her ability to adapt to different genres, and had a guest appearance on the drama series Switched at Birth, which focused on the lives of two teenage girls who discover they were switched at birth.

In addition to her acting career, Coleman has made significant contributions to the music industry as a dancer and performer.

She has appeared in music videos for several well-known artists, including 50 Cent in the music video for Candy Shop, Kanye West in the video for Stronger, and Snoop Dogg in various projects, showcasing her dance skills.

Coleman has also showcased her singing talent, performing on popular late-night shows such as The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she collaborated with artists like Gym Class Heroes and Tyga.

Personal life

Coleman is married to former NBA player and current coach Jason Kidd.

The couple began dating in 2008 and married on September 10, 2011.

They have three children together: Chance, born on January 24, 2010; Noah Grace; and Cooper Anne, born on November 19, 2017.

In addition to their children, Coleman is a stepmother to Kidd’s three children from his previous marriage: Trey, Mia, and Jazelle.

Coleman and Kidd have been supportive of each other’s careers and are involved in philanthropic efforts through the Jason Kidd Foundation, which focuses on youth education and empowerment.

Their family life reflects a blend of personal and professional commitments, showcasing their dedication to both their children and charitable initiatives.