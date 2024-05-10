President Ruto Appoints 20 New Judges

President William Ruto Friday May 9 gazetted and appointed 20 new judges.

This is after the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) last week forwarded 20 names to Ruto for appointment to the office of Judge of the High Court of Kenya.

Ruto made the appointments in a notice dated May 9.

This is in accordance with the law.

The 20 were from the 95 candidates interviewed, after shortlisting 100 candidates from a list of 350 people who had applied to become High Court judges.

Four of the 100 shortlisted candidates withdrew their application while one was appointed the chief registrar of the judiciary.

The selection interviews were conducted between April 3 and May 3.

“After lengthy deliberations and consideration of the constitutional imperatives of merit, gender, regional/ethnic balance and affirmative action, the Commission has recommended the under listed persons for appointment to the Office of Judge of the High Court of Kenya and submitted their names to His Excellency the President for appointment pursuant to Article 166 (1) (b) of the Constitution,” read the JSC notice.

Among those appointed is long serving prosecutor Alexander Muteti.

Others include Moses Ado Otieno, Alice Chepngetich Bett Soi , Benjamin Mwikya Musyoki, John Lolwatan Tamar, Francis Weche Andayi, Andrew Bahati Mwamuye, Julius Kipkosgei Ng’arng’ar , Wendy Kagendo Micheni, Emily Onyando Ominde, Helene Rafaela Namisi, Julius Mukut Nangea, Benjamin Kimani Njoroge, Caroline Jepyegen Kendagor, Stephen Nzisi Mbungi, Linus Poghon Kassan, Noel Onditi Adagi Inziani, Tabitha Ouya Wanyama, Rhoda Cherotich Rutto and Joe Omido Mkutu.

The commission advertised 20 vacancies in the office of the High Court on October 13, 2023.