President Ruto Appoints New Members To Kenya Railways Board And Other Government Bodies

President William Ruto has announced the appointment of new members to the Board of Directors of the Kenya Railways Corporation.

Philip Salau Mpaayei and Peter Gathenya Githinji have been appointed as board members, effective from February 23, 2024, until October 5, 2024 through a gazette notice released on February 23, 2024.

Lewis Mutuiri Gitonga joins the board, with his appointment lasting from February 23, 2024, to June 4, 2025. Alvin Habwe has also been appointed to the board, serving from February 23, 2024, to July 12, 2025.

Cabinet Secretaries have made various appointments within their respective departments.

Alice Wahome, the Cabinet Secretary for Lands, Public Works, Housing, and Urban Development, appointed Daniel Njue Kamunde as a member of the Estate Agents Registration Board, effective for three years from February 23, 2024.

Florence Bore, the Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection, reappointed Mary Wambui as the chairperson of the Trustees of Street Families Rehabilitation Trust Fund. Wambui’s appointment extends for three years from February 23, 2024.

Njuguna Ndung’u, the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning, appointed Stanslaus Kimani, Jackson Awele Onyango, Jessica Njeri Mmbetsa, and Hussein Were as members of the Public Procurement Administrative Review Board, serving for three years from February 23, 2024.

Alfred Mutua, the Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife, appointed 14 members to the Advisory Committee on the Transfer of the Amboseli National Park. Led by Francis Maliti as Chairperson, the committee will advise on the transfer of functions of the Amboseli National Park to Kajiado County. The appointed members will serve for six months and will be supported by a Secretariat domiciled at the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife offices.

The Secretariat will be responsible for providing background briefings, preparing reports, and liaising with relevant government departments and stakeholders to gather necessary information for the committee’s work. The committee will also establish sub-committees as needed to facilitate its mandate efficiently.