President Ruto, Gachagua Mourn Mau Mau Heroine Field Marshal Muthoni Kirima

Kenya’s President William Ruto and political leaders across the nation are mourning the passing of Field Marshal Muthoni Kirima, a revered Mau Mau freedom fighter who breathed her last at the age of 91 in Nairobi.

In a heartfelt tribute, President Ruto hailed Field Marshal Muthoni Kirima as a woman of immense courage and unwavering dedication to her family, community, and country.

Her selfless sacrifice on the frontlines of Kenya’s struggle for freedom left an indelible mark on the nation’s history.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Field Marshal Muthoni Kirima, a powerful figure of broad influence who fought for our freedom. We honor her heroic contribution to the freedom and development of our country and pray to God that He grants the family strength at this painful time. Rest In Peace, our Shujaa,” President Ruto stated.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua also expressed his condolences through social media, underlining Field Marshal Muthoni Kirima’s remarkable bravery and her pivotal role alongside Field Marshal Dedan Kimathi Wachiuri in the fight against colonialism in the Mt. Kenya and Aberdare forests.

“I have woken up to the sad news of the passing on of Field Marshal Muthoni Kirima, the gallant freedom fighter who fought side by side with Field Marshal Dedan Kimathi Wachiuri in the Mt. Kenya and Aberdare forests to drive colonialists from our land,” Gachagua wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga confirmed Field Marshal Muthoni Kirima’s passing, revealing that she had been taken ill and rushed to a hospital in Pangani, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

