President Ruto’s Brother Weds in Star-studded Ceremony (Photos)

President William Ruto’s younger brother David Samoei on Friday exchanged nuptials with longtime lover Carol Kitur.

The couple exchanged vows at a star-studded event held at Fairmont Mt Kenya Safari Hotel in Nyeri.

The ceremony was attended by the who’s who in society including the head of state President, First Lady Rachel Ruto.

Also at the wedding was Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi, cabinet secretaries, MPs, Senators, and governors.

In pictures doing rounds on social media, CSs Kipchumba Murkomen, Governors Joshua Irungu (Laikipia), Mohamud Ali ( Marsabit), Stephen Sang (Nandi), Joshua Lomurkai (Turkana), Jonathan Bii (Uasin Gishu), Mutahi Kahiga (Nyeri), among others were at the ceremony.