President Vladimir Putin wins a landslide victory in the presidential election with 87.8% of the vote

Data from Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) confirms President Vladimir Putin officially garnered 87.97% of the votes after processing 24.4% of the ballots.

Second place is Nikolai Kharitonov with 3.87%, followed by Vladislav Davankov with 3.77% and lastly, Leonid Slutsky with 2.97%.

Putin is leading in the Belgorod region with 96.45% of the votes after processing 2.68% of the protocols.

He has over 90% of the votes in the Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk regions and Crimea plus more than 89% in the electronic voting in Moscow.

Voter turnout for the presidential elections across Russia stands at 74.22%.