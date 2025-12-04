Previously unseen images of Epstein’s island released 

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have released never-before-seen images of Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous island.

The photographs and video appear to show several bedrooms in the US Virgin Islands home, as well as a room with masks on a wall and a phone with names written on speed-dial buttons.

In a statement, the committee’s Democratic leader, Robert Garcia, said they collectively form a “disturbing look” into Epstein’s world and are being released to “ensure public transparency”.

On 19 November, President Donald Trump signed a bill that ordered the release of government files on the late convicted sex offender – a significant turning point in a months-long fight over the documents.

Multiple survivors have alleged that they were trafficked to and abused on the island, known as Little St James, which Epstein purchased in 1998.

The new images from 2020 also show what appears to be a dental chair and a room with a black chalkboard on which is scrawled with words including “truth”, “deception” and “power”. Some of the words have been redacted.

In a statement, Democrats on the oversight committee said that the images and videos stem from an 18 November request to the attorney general of the US Virgin Islands for information about investigations into Epstein and his imprisoned co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell.

“These new images are a disturbing look into the world of Jeffrey Epstein and his island,” Garcia said.

“We are releasing these photos and videos to ensure public transparency in our investigation and to help piece together the full picture of Epstein’s horrific crimes,” he added. “We won’t stop fighting until we deliver full picture of Epstein’s horrific crimes.”

According to Garcia, the committee has also received records from JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank, which they intend to release “in the days ahead”.

Little St James was one of two islands in the Virgin Islands owned by Epstein.

In 2022, the attorney general of the US territory reached a settlement of over $105m (£78.6m) after local authorities alleged that “dozens of young women and children” were trafficked, raped and assaulted on the two islands.

The images shed little new light on the case, besides providing a glimpse of one of Epstein’s crime scenes and opulent lifestyle in the Virgin Islands.

The release, however, comes as the Trump administration remains under pressure to release the broader set of documents kept by the US justice department, with Garcia saying in his statement that “it’s time for President Trump to release all the files, now”.

Later on Wednesday, the committee released a second batch of some 200 images as well as several videos. Most of those showed the same rooms as the first batch, with some new close-ups of the apparent dentist chair and the masks on the walls of that room.

All of the masks are in a similar style and depict male faces.

Other images show personal items around the house, such as a large selection of shampoos and conditioners and various art items including statues and paintings.

There is also a picture of Epstein and Maxwell meeting Pope John Paul II.

The photos seem to have been taken in 2020 according to the metadata – after the death of Jeffrey Epstein in 2019 – so the house appears to have been packed away, with furniture stacked up and artwork removed from walls.

The release also includes a video showing a walk through of Epstein’s property. It shows a palm tree-lined swimming pool with a statue of an archer and a path to the ocean.

The bill Trump signed last month gives the department a 30-day window – until 19 December – to make them available in a “searchable and downloadable format”.

But there are obstacles to the files being shared with the US public on that date.

For one, the bill said that the justice department can hold back any documents that jeopardise “an active federal investigation or ongoing prosecution, provided that such withholding is narrowly tailored and temporary”.

That could potentially lead to delays, given that Trump has called for investigations into Epstein’s links with prominent Democrats, such as Bill Clinton and former Treasury secretary Larry Summers “to determine what was going on with them, and him [Epstein]”.

The latest bill also says Attorney General Pam Bondi can “withhold or redact” records that include victims’ names, medical files and other personal information that “would constitute a clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy”.

By BBC News