Prime Suspect in Killing of Three Eastleigh Women Linked to Another Gruesome Murder Incident

Detectives investigating a shocking crime scene at Langata Cemetery have made a significant breakthrough, uncovering more details on the activities of Hashim Dagane Muhumed, the prime suspect in the murders of a mother, her daughter, and her 12-year-old niece.

This latest revelation comes after the discovery of a mutilated body, believed to be linked to Muhumed, found on October 31, 2024, in the Langata area.

In their investigation, detectives traced the victim to a Quickmart supermarket in the city, where she was last seen on CCTV footage shopping on October 29, 2024.

Further surveillance footage revealed that she later entered an apartment complex in Lavington, where she was accompanied by Muhumed, who reportedly resided there. Authorities suspect the two spent time together before Muhumed was seen leaving the premises on October 31, carrying two bags, which detectives believe contained the remains of the victim.

The apartment’s owner, upon discovering evidence of foul play, reportedly attempted to clean up the scene, even repainting the affected rooms before fleeing. Authorities are currently searching for him, determined to bring him to justice.

Investigators suspect that the victim could be Deka Abdinoor Gorone, reported missing at California Police Station on October 24. Forensic analysis is underway to confirm the identity.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) remains steadfast in its pursuit of justice, following all leads to uncover any further connections Muhumed may have to other criminal activities in the country.