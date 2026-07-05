Prison warden arrested after son found murdered in Wajir

A prison warden was arrested in Wajir County after his three-year-old son was found dead with suspected fatal injuries following a domestic violence incident.

Police said the child’s mother reported that her husband, allegedly assaulted her, forcing her to flee to a neighbour’s home for safety.

When she later returned with neighbours, they found their son unconscious and bleeding from the mouth and nose.

The child was rushed to Wajir County Referral Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. He had visible injuries on the forehead believed to have been inflicted with a blunt object.

The suspect, a 31-year-old prison warden attached to Wajir GK Prison, was arrested by members of the public before being re-arrested by police. He remains in custody at Wajir Police Station as detectives investigate the incident.

The child’s body has been moved to Wajir County Referral Hospital mortuary pending a postmortem examination.

Meanwhile, the bodies of two men who drowned in a flooded quarry in Lessos, Nandi County, have been retrieved by the Nandi County Disaster Response Team.

The victims, identified as Kevin Kiprotich Rop and Daniel Kiprop, were recovered from the quarry on Saturday afternoon and taken to White Crescent Hospital mortuary, where they await postmortem examinations.

Police said investigations into the circumstances surrounding the drowning are ongoing.

And police in Narok County have launched investigations into the fatal stabbing of a 25-year-old man in Narianta, Narok North Sub-County.

According to police, the incident was reported at Narianta Police Post at around 2:10 a.m. on Friday, July 3.

The victim, identified as Joseph Kuria, is said to have been attacked at about 9:30 p.m. on Thursday near a residential estate in Narianta.

A caretaker who responded after receiving an alert found residents rushing the injured man to a nearby private nursing home, where he was given first aid. However, he succumbed to the injuries.

Police officers who visited the clinic found Kuria’s body lying in a pool of blood with a visible stab wound on the left side of his abdomen.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the victim was allegedly stabbed by a man known to him. The motive for the attack has not yet been established.

The scene was processed and documented by investigators, while the body was moved to Egerton University Mortuary for preservation and a post-mortem examination.

Police have launched investigations into the incident as efforts to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing continue.